Call for Tattoo industry to donate your masks, gloves, goggles

Hey Tattooers, do you have face masks, protective gloves, goggles, or gowns?

Donate it, urges a Toronto doctor — because hospitals could face a supply shortage within weeks.

Hospitals urgently need these supplies to fight COVID-19, says Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital.

He’s encouraging anyone from tattoo parlours to construction workers to donate their supplies, by starting a new personal protective equipment drive at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital.

Drive runs Monday-Friday

The drive runs from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Details about the specific supplies needed are on the personal protective equipment drive website.

Your ID will be checked when dropping off supplies, and you are encouraged to bring a business card if you have one.