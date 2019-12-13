TORONTO MAN’S TATTOO OF BABY YODA DRINKING A WHITE CLAW IS TRENDING

Toronto resident Brock McLaughlin has a new tattoo that is getting quite a bit of attention online. Brock McLaughlin who works in social media marketing for Spin Master, combined his love for Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda and the American alcoholic beverage White Claw to new levels with a sizable forearm tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking a grapefruit-flavored White Claw.

Video footage of Baby yoda drinking white claw pic.twitter.com/wud0tB8wNF — Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy (@brockmclaughlin) December 4, 2019

McLaughlin posted on Twitter his tattoo, done by Paul Wolk from Toronto’s The Duchess Tattoo Shop with the caption, “Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws.” It has been retweeted over 5,000 times. The $300 ink job got Jimmy Fallon talking, according to Toronto Life.

“Baby Yoda and White Claw are some of my favorite things of 2019,” McLaughlin says, according to blogTO. “The only regret I have is not getting Baby Yoda with a Juul in his mouth.”

White Claw’s official Twitter account replied by saying “Truly wonderful, this tattoo is.”

It certainlt recieved a lot of attention on Twitter.

This has to be the most 2019 thing ever — Noah (@__Primal_) December 6, 2019

Suddenly I don’t feel so bad about my own meme tattoo. pic.twitter.com/2evOWQA0BI — smudge 👃🏻 (@smudgerize) December 6, 2019

Sick bro! — JP Valdes (@jpvaldes) December 7, 2019

if only all my impulse tattoos would create useful social media fodder lol — Nadia Elkharadly (@TheNadiaE) December 5, 2019

Oh sweetie, you could’ve put this on a t-shirt. — David (@Dreams_on_Paper) December 6, 2019