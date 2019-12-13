Since 1995 Promote
Promote

Tattoos.com

Tattoo Gallery

Trending

TORONTO MAN’S TATTOO OF BABY YODA DRINKING A WHITE CLAW IS TRENDING

58views
0
Gallery
2 images

Toronto resident Brock McLaughlin has a new tattoo that is getting quite a bit of attention online. Brock McLaughlin who works in social media marketing for Spin Master, combined his love for Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda and the American alcoholic beverage White Claw to new levels with a sizable forearm tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking a grapefruit-flavored White Claw.

McLaughlin posted on Twitter his tattoo, done by Paul Wolk from Toronto’s The Duchess Tattoo Shop with the caption, “Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws.” It has been retweeted over 5,000 times. The $300 ink job got Jimmy Fallon talking, according to Toronto Life.

“Baby Yoda and White Claw are some of my favorite things of 2019,” McLaughlin says, according to blogTO. “The only regret I have is not getting Baby Yoda with a Juul in his mouth.”

White Claw’s official Twitter account replied by saying “Truly wonderful, this tattoo is.”

It certainlt recieved a lot of attention on Twitter.

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
tim

Posted by

0 Comments

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in