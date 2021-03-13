New website improvements are here 👨🏼‍💻

Since 1995 Submit
After re-building the tattoos.com website just over a year ago, there are finally some new improvements to tell you about. Something we have been trying to achieve with this website is to make it easy for anyone to submit and share tattoo artwork with our community. Once you become a member, you can now submit artwork instantly without approval. To combat spam, there is a one-time join fee that is currently just $10 for a limited time.

New features for members of tattoos.com

Your membership also includes the following:

New social media communities

Continue the discussion of tattoos on our new social media groups.

  • Facebook Group – An active Facebook group for sharing and discussing anything related to tattoos.
  • Subreddit – Visit /r/Tattoosdotcom/ on Reddit and see the latest posts from tattoos.com. Any submissions posted via our site should automatically appear on this subreddit. You can also join from Reddit too.
  • Twitter – Our Twitter account is back, only without the followers, crack open your Twitter app and follow us @tattooscom

We have a few more features planned in the near future. If you have any feedback or ideas, we would love to hear them so be sure to reach out. Thank you!

